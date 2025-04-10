Visa Delays Thwart Indian Women's Compound Archery Team at World Cup

The Indian women's compound archery team faced a significant setback after visa delays prevented their participation in the season-opening World Cup Stage 1 event held in the USA. Despite being the reigning champions with a 100% chance of winning another medal, the team could not compete due to visa issues, national coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja lamented.

Three key players, world champion Aditi Swami, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, and Taniparthi Chikitha, were unable to travel to Auburndale, Florida, as their U.S. visas were not issued in time. This unfortunate turn of events thwarted India's medal prospects in both team and individual events.

Efforts by the Archery Association of India, including applying for visas three months in advance and constant follow-ups with authorities, proved futile as only 14 out of 23 team members received visas on time. The Indian men's compound team salvaged some pride by securing a bronze medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)