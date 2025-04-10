Left Menu

Priyansh Arya: From Dismissal to Stardom

Priyansh Arya overcame setbacks with support from Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer to become a cricket star. Despite initial failures, Arya's confidence was rebuilt through candid discussions, resulting in a quick century against Chennai Super Kings. His journey in cricket highlights resilience and the importance of guiding mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:17 IST
Priyansh Arya: From Dismissal to Stardom
Priyansh Arya
  • Country:
  • India

Priyansh Arya's swift rise to fame in the cricket world is a testament to resilience and mentorship. Despite facing consecutive dismissals, the young batsman overcame setbacks with the help of coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer. Their guidance helped him regain confidence and deliver a spectacular century against Chennai Super Kings.

Ricky Ponting's encouraging words to Arya—emphasizing mindset over technique—worked wonders. Arya acknowledged the impact of these conversations, admitting that he's matured into a 'see the ball, hit the ball' player under their tutelage. This shift in approach translated into consistent performances in local leagues and state games.

Priyansh Arya's journey is a thrilling narrative of resilience, learning from idols like Gautam Gambhir, and the rare opportunity of sharing the field with MS Dhoni. His experience underscores the importance of confidence and execution on the cricket field, making him a player to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025