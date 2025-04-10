Priyansh Arya: From Dismissal to Stardom

Priyansh Arya's swift rise to fame in the cricket world is a testament to resilience and mentorship. Despite facing consecutive dismissals, the young batsman overcame setbacks with the help of coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer. Their guidance helped him regain confidence and deliver a spectacular century against Chennai Super Kings.

Ricky Ponting's encouraging words to Arya—emphasizing mindset over technique—worked wonders. Arya acknowledged the impact of these conversations, admitting that he's matured into a 'see the ball, hit the ball' player under their tutelage. This shift in approach translated into consistent performances in local leagues and state games.

Priyansh Arya's journey is a thrilling narrative of resilience, learning from idols like Gautam Gambhir, and the rare opportunity of sharing the field with MS Dhoni. His experience underscores the importance of confidence and execution on the cricket field, making him a player to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)