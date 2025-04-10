Left Menu

CSK Hit Hard by Gaikwad's Exit: Dhoni Steps In as Captain

Chennai Super Kings face a major setback as Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the IPL due to an elbow fracture. MS Dhoni will step in as captain. Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed this development after Gaikwad's injury from a Jofra Archer delivery.

Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings are grappling with a significant challenge as Ruturaj Gaikwad, their regular captain, has been sidelined from the IPL because of an elbow fracture. In response, veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will resume his role as team captain.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming officially announced the news, confirming the leadership shift during a press briefing on Thursday.

The injury occurred when Gaikwad was struck by a short delivery from Jofra Archer, leading to this unexpected setback for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

