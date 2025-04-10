Chandigarh Dominates Opening Day of Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's Football Championship

The second edition of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship got underway with an impressive victory for Chandigarh over Pondicherry, winning 5-0, at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

Chandigarh's Manveer Singh opened the scoring with a close-range finish, followed by a right-footed strike. Teammate Sahil secured a hat-trick, showcasing offensive prowess.

Simultaneously, Telangana and Uttarakhand delivered robust defensive performances, ending their match in a goalless draw. With only one team advancing from each group, the stage is set for competitive matches ahead.

