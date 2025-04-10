Chandigarh Dominates Opening Day of Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's Football Championship
The Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship's second edition began with Chandigarh defeating Pondicherry 5-0 and Telangana drawing with Uttarakhand 0-0 in Group E matches. Held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, the tournament features 35 teams across eight groups, vying for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The second edition of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship got underway with an impressive victory for Chandigarh over Pondicherry, winning 5-0, at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.
Chandigarh's Manveer Singh opened the scoring with a close-range finish, followed by a right-footed strike. Teammate Sahil secured a hat-trick, showcasing offensive prowess.
Simultaneously, Telangana and Uttarakhand delivered robust defensive performances, ending their match in a goalless draw. With only one team advancing from each group, the stage is set for competitive matches ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement