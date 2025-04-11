Legendary Coach Leo Beenhakker Passes Away at 82

Legendary football coach Leo Beenhakker, renowned for his time at Real Madrid and Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Ajax, passed away at 82. Beenhakker's career was marked by impressive achievements, including leading Real Madrid to three LaLiga titles during the late 1980s.

A pivotal figure in the football world, Beenhakker also managed national teams such as Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Poland. His expertise and leadership were instrumental in securing multiple championships, making him a revered coach in the sport.

Real Madrid expressed deep sadness over his passing, noting his monumental contributions to the club's history. Condolences from teams and fans alike highlight the widespread respect and admiration for a coach who left an indelible mark on football.

