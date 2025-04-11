Left Menu

Legendary Coach Leo Beenhakker Passes Away at 82

Legendary football coach Leo Beenhakker, known for his successful stints with Real Madrid and Dutch clubs, has died at 82. A respected figure in the sport, Beenhakker led teams like Ajax and Feyenoord to numerous victories. Tributes pour in from teams and fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:53 IST
Legendary Coach Leo Beenhakker Passes Away at 82

Legendary football coach Leo Beenhakker, renowned for his time at Real Madrid and Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Ajax, passed away at 82. Beenhakker's career was marked by impressive achievements, including leading Real Madrid to three LaLiga titles during the late 1980s.

A pivotal figure in the football world, Beenhakker also managed national teams such as Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Poland. His expertise and leadership were instrumental in securing multiple championships, making him a revered coach in the sport.

Real Madrid expressed deep sadness over his passing, noting his monumental contributions to the club's history. Condolences from teams and fans alike highlight the widespread respect and admiration for a coach who left an indelible mark on football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025