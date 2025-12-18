Ajax Trials Halted Amid Safety Concerns and Delays

In a development that marks another challenge for the British army, the trials of the Ajax fighting vehicle have been paused due to ongoing technical issues and safety concerns, according to a statement made by Luke Pollard, the minister for defence readiness.

The Ajax program, entailing a significant £6 billion investment, has struggled with numerous delays and setbacks since its initiation in 2014, notably causing ill effects among soldiers participating in trials.

As the army awaits the completion of a safety review, uncertainty looms over the project's timeline, further exacerbated by concerns raised by the National Audit Office about military procurement inefficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)