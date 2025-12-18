Left Menu

Ajax Trials Halted Amid Safety Concerns and Delays

The British army has paused trials of the Ajax fighting vehicle due to technical issues and safety concerns. The program, costing £6 billion, has faced numerous setbacks since its inception in 2014, including reports of health issues among soldiers. A safety review's outcome will guide future decisions.

London | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:44 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a development that marks another challenge for the British army, the trials of the Ajax fighting vehicle have been paused due to ongoing technical issues and safety concerns, according to a statement made by Luke Pollard, the minister for defence readiness.

The Ajax program, entailing a significant £6 billion investment, has struggled with numerous delays and setbacks since its initiation in 2014, notably causing ill effects among soldiers participating in trials.

As the army awaits the completion of a safety review, uncertainty looms over the project's timeline, further exacerbated by concerns raised by the National Audit Office about military procurement inefficiencies.

