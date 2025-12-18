Ajax Trials Halted Amid Safety Concerns and Delays
The British army has paused trials of the Ajax fighting vehicle due to technical issues and safety concerns. The program, costing £6 billion, has faced numerous setbacks since its inception in 2014, including reports of health issues among soldiers. A safety review's outcome will guide future decisions.
In a development that marks another challenge for the British army, the trials of the Ajax fighting vehicle have been paused due to ongoing technical issues and safety concerns, according to a statement made by Luke Pollard, the minister for defence readiness.
The Ajax program, entailing a significant £6 billion investment, has struggled with numerous delays and setbacks since its initiation in 2014, notably causing ill effects among soldiers participating in trials.
As the army awaits the completion of a safety review, uncertainty looms over the project's timeline, further exacerbated by concerns raised by the National Audit Office about military procurement inefficiencies.
