Rory McIlroy Aiming for Grand Slam Amidst Sports Drama

In an exciting week for sports, Rory McIlroy is poised to finish his career Grand Slam at Augusta National, with legendary champions backing his triumph aspirations.

Meanwhile, soccer's spotlight turns to CONMEBOL, which proposes a 64-team World Cup in 2030, coinciding with the tournament's centenary celebrations.

Simultaneously, Mark DeRosa returns as the Team USA coach for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, expressing fervor for this upcoming challenge.

