Rory McIlroy Aiming for Grand Slam Amidst Sports Drama
Rory McIlroy aims to complete his career Grand Slam at the Masters, while CONMEBOL proposes a 64-team World Cup for 2030. Mark DeRosa returns as Team USA coach for the 2026 WBC. Tom Watson doubts PGA-LIV unity, and Penguins face injuries. Isaiah Bond surrenders on an assault charge.
In an exciting week for sports, Rory McIlroy is poised to finish his career Grand Slam at Augusta National, with legendary champions backing his triumph aspirations.
Meanwhile, soccer's spotlight turns to CONMEBOL, which proposes a 64-team World Cup in 2030, coinciding with the tournament's centenary celebrations.
Simultaneously, Mark DeRosa returns as the Team USA coach for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, expressing fervor for this upcoming challenge.
