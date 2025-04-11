Justin Rose: Leading the Charge at the Masters

Justin Rose dazzled at the Masters with an impressive opening-round 65, placing him three strokes ahead. The seasoned English golfer kickstarted his round with birdies across the first three holes, maintaining momentum through to the back nine. His lone bogey on the 18th slightly marred an otherwise brilliant performance.

Notably, this is Rose's fifth lead or co-lead after the first round at Augusta, showcasing his consistent strong starts at the storied tournament. Despite not yet securing a victory at the Masters, Rose remains optimistic about finally slipping on the coveted green jacket.

Having previously clinched an Olympic gold and the 2013 U.S. Open, Rose continues eyeing major championships to fill notable gaps in his enviable career. As he enters the latter stage of his professional journey, he aims to make a significant impact, freewheeling on previous successes.

