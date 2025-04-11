Left Menu

Corbin Bosch Faces PSL Ban After IPL Signing Scramble

The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned South African cricketer Corbin Bosch from the Pakistan Super League for a year after his withdrawal to play in the Indian Premier League. Bosch was selected by Peshawar Zalmi but chose to join Mumbai Indians, leading to a breach of contract dispute.

Corbin Bosch
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year ban on South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, preventing him from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The decision came after Bosch withdrew from the tournament to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians.

Bosch had been initially drafted by Peshawar Zalmi for the PSL in January but was later recruited by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams, creating a scheduling conflict with both T20 competitions arising this year.

The PCB served Bosch with a legal notice, citing a breach of contract. In response, Bosch expressed regret over his decision and extended apologies to the fans and the PSL community, emphasizing his intention to learn from the incident and hoping to return with renewed dedication. The PSL season features prominent players, including David Warner and Rassie van der Dussen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

