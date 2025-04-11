Left Menu

Mohamed Salah Extends Legacy at Liverpool with New Contract

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract, prolonging his stay at Anfield for potentially a decade. Salah, thrilled about the team's prospects, expressed his commitment to winning more trophies together with the club and vowing to give his best for his beloved supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:45 IST
Mohamed Salah Extends Legacy at Liverpool with New Contract
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC has confirmed that star forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract, solidifying his future with the club and potentially extending his tenure to ten years at Anfield. This announcement has been met with excitement from fans eager to see Salah continue his incredible journey with the team.

Salah expressed his enthusiasm about remaining with the club, stating, 'We have a great team now. I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,' highlighting his commitment to both personal and team success.

The celebrated player shared a heartfelt message to supporters, reiterating his happiness and belief in the club's potential. 'I am very, very happy to be here,' Salah emphasized, encouraging fans to continue their unwavering support as the team aims for new triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025