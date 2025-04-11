Liverpool FC has confirmed that star forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract, solidifying his future with the club and potentially extending his tenure to ten years at Anfield. This announcement has been met with excitement from fans eager to see Salah continue his incredible journey with the team.

Salah expressed his enthusiasm about remaining with the club, stating, 'We have a great team now. I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,' highlighting his commitment to both personal and team success.

The celebrated player shared a heartfelt message to supporters, reiterating his happiness and belief in the club's potential. 'I am very, very happy to be here,' Salah emphasized, encouraging fans to continue their unwavering support as the team aims for new triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)