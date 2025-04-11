Mohamed Salah: Golden Boot Leader and Liverpool’s Trophy Hopeful
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah signed a two-year extension, halting speculation about his future. The 32-year-old forward chosen to stay to aim for more trophies, having secured several titles during his eight years at the club. He's currently leading the Premier League's golden boot race.
Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah has ended intense speculation surrounding his future by signing a two-year contract extension. The Premier League leaders confirmed the news on Friday, ensuring the Egyptian international remains at Anfield.
Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Salah has enjoyed a glittering career with the club. He ranks third in the all-time goalscoring list with an impressive 243 goals in 394 appearances. Salah expressed his excitement and belief in the team's potential to claim more silverware.
Salah has been a standout performer this season, netting 32 goals and leading the Premier League's golden boot race with 27. His decision puts an end to rumors of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, cementing his crucial role in Liverpool's quest for consistent success.
