Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah has ended intense speculation surrounding his future by signing a two-year contract extension. The Premier League leaders confirmed the news on Friday, ensuring the Egyptian international remains at Anfield.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Salah has enjoyed a glittering career with the club. He ranks third in the all-time goalscoring list with an impressive 243 goals in 394 appearances. Salah expressed his excitement and belief in the team's potential to claim more silverware.

Salah has been a standout performer this season, netting 32 goals and leading the Premier League's golden boot race with 27. His decision puts an end to rumors of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, cementing his crucial role in Liverpool's quest for consistent success.

