Rudrankksh Patil: Finding Peace Amidst Olympic Setbacks

Rudrankksh Patil, a promising Indian rifle shooter, remains undeterred after missing out on a coveted spot at the Paris Olympics. Despite securing an early quota, he lost to Sandeep Singh, triggering a phase of introspection and determination.

Patil, who recently clinched individual gold and mixed team silver at the ISSF World Cup, now emphasizes the importance of maintaining a peaceful, stress-free state during tournaments to ensure consistent performance. By focusing on technical and mental training, Patil believes in daily improvement to handle the immense pressure of proving oneself regularly.

Understanding the competitive challenges, Patil maintains a philosophical approach, seeing the journey as an opportunity for growth rather than redemption. With the future in sight, he is committed to a path that prepares him for upcoming competitions, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)