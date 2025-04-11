KL Rahul's Iconic Celebration: From Chinnaswamy to 'Kantara'

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul's animated celebration post their victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm, drawing inspiration from the Kannada movie 'Kantara'.

Rahul played a scintillating unbeaten innings of 93 off 53 balls, punctuated with seven boundaries and six sixes in the IPL face-off against RCB. Known for his composed demeanour, Rahul's passionate chest-thumping and gestures signified his claim over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, reflecting his deep-rooted connection to the ground.

In an interview with DC, Rahul revealed, "This celebration was from 'Kantara', a film close to my heart. It was a reminder that this ground is where I belong." The stadium has been pivotal in his cricketing journey, with impressive domestic performances, including 544 runs in 20 T20 matches at an average of 41.84, further cementing his legacy here.

During the match, DC showcased strategic supremacy by opting to bowl first, limiting RCB to 163/7, courtesy of Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam's stellar deliveries. Despite early setbacks, Rahul, alongside Tristan Stubbs, steered their team to victory with an unbroken 111-run partnership. Rahul emerged as the 'Player of the Match', notably for making 185 runs in three matches, showcasing an impressive strike rate and averaging over 92.

