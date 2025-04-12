Rory McIlroy's Comeback: A Masterful Stroke of Patience

Rory McIlroy's mental resilience was bolstered after a late-night return to his family following a challenging first round at Augusta National.

Consulting with sports psychologist Bob Rotella, McIlroy was urged to embrace patience—a strategy that paid off spectacularly during his second-round comeback.

The Northern Irish golfer's performance, highlighted by strategic birdies and an eagle, places him back in the running for the elusive career Grand Slam title.

