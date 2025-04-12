Rory McIlroy's Comeback: A Masterful Stroke of Patience
Rory McIlroy overcame a shaky start at the Masters with advice from sports psychologist Bob Rotella, reminding him to stay patient. His impressive second round, marked by birdies and an eagle, brought him back into contention for the career Grand Slam. As the tournament progresses, McIlroy focuses on maintaining this patience.
Rory McIlroy's mental resilience was bolstered after a late-night return to his family following a challenging first round at Augusta National.
Consulting with sports psychologist Bob Rotella, McIlroy was urged to embrace patience—a strategy that paid off spectacularly during his second-round comeback.
The Northern Irish golfer's performance, highlighted by strategic birdies and an eagle, places him back in the running for the elusive career Grand Slam title.
