Left Menu

FIFA's Global Impact: Expanding Horizons of Football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino discussed the positive impact of expanded tournaments on global soccer, highlighting the increased opportunities for diverse participation. Despite European criticism, the initiative has Asian support, with significant changes coming for the 2026 World Cup. The discussion also touched on larger future tournaments, celebrating a century of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:10 IST
FIFA's Global Impact: Expanding Horizons of Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent address to the Asian Football Confederation Congress, FIFA President Gianni Infantino extolled the benefits of expanded soccer tournaments worldwide. Speaking from the U.S., Infantino emphasized the newly inclusive format of the Club World Cup, now featuring 32 teams instead of the traditional seven.

Asia, embracing four Club World Cup slots, supports this expansion, reflecting Infantino's mission since 2016 to generate revenue and globalize the sport. Despite some European hesitations about player demands, Infantino highlighted the 2026 World Cup's growth, accommodating 48 national teams, which he sees as groundbreaking for many nations.

Additionally, a proposal for the 2030 World Cup hints at further expansion to 64 teams for its centenary. While discussions continue, this aligns with FIFA's long-term vision of making football a truly global sport, achieving broader participation and accessibility across continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025