FIFA's Global Impact: Expanding Horizons of Football
FIFA President Gianni Infantino discussed the positive impact of expanded tournaments on global soccer, highlighting the increased opportunities for diverse participation. Despite European criticism, the initiative has Asian support, with significant changes coming for the 2026 World Cup. The discussion also touched on larger future tournaments, celebrating a century of the event.
In a recent address to the Asian Football Confederation Congress, FIFA President Gianni Infantino extolled the benefits of expanded soccer tournaments worldwide. Speaking from the U.S., Infantino emphasized the newly inclusive format of the Club World Cup, now featuring 32 teams instead of the traditional seven.
Asia, embracing four Club World Cup slots, supports this expansion, reflecting Infantino's mission since 2016 to generate revenue and globalize the sport. Despite some European hesitations about player demands, Infantino highlighted the 2026 World Cup's growth, accommodating 48 national teams, which he sees as groundbreaking for many nations.
Additionally, a proposal for the 2030 World Cup hints at further expansion to 64 teams for its centenary. While discussions continue, this aligns with FIFA's long-term vision of making football a truly global sport, achieving broader participation and accessibility across continents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide, gold hits record high on US tariffs
Generous Donations Amplify Spiritual and Medical Support in Tirupati
Turkish student at Tufts University is latest Palestinian supporter swept up in US crackdown
Panic in Bangkok: Myanmar Earthquake Shakes Southeast Asia
Bangladesh and China Forge Stronger Economic Ties as Xi Supports Yunus