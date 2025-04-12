FIFA's Global Impact: Expanding Horizons of Football

In a recent address to the Asian Football Confederation Congress, FIFA President Gianni Infantino extolled the benefits of expanded soccer tournaments worldwide. Speaking from the U.S., Infantino emphasized the newly inclusive format of the Club World Cup, now featuring 32 teams instead of the traditional seven.

Asia, embracing four Club World Cup slots, supports this expansion, reflecting Infantino's mission since 2016 to generate revenue and globalize the sport. Despite some European hesitations about player demands, Infantino highlighted the 2026 World Cup's growth, accommodating 48 national teams, which he sees as groundbreaking for many nations.

Additionally, a proposal for the 2030 World Cup hints at further expansion to 64 teams for its centenary. While discussions continue, this aligns with FIFA's long-term vision of making football a truly global sport, achieving broader participation and accessibility across continents.

