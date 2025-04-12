Newcastle's Eddie Howe Hospitalized Amid Health Scare

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, is currently hospitalized as he undergoes a series of tests following an illness, the club announced on Saturday. Howe's health condition has led to this development.

According to statements from Newcastle, Howe was taken to the hospital late Friday after experiencing persistent symptoms of illness for several days. Medical officials have confirmed that he spent the night in the hospital for ongoing evaluations.

Despite the medical incident, Howe is reportedly conscious, communicating with his family, and receiving expert medical attention. His absence means he will not be managing Newcastle during their upcoming game against Manchester United at St. James' Park, with assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones stepping in to lead the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)