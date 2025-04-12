Japan's Triumph in Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan's top tennis talent, played a pivotal role in dashing Romania's hopes in the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Following an impressive win by Ena Shibahara, Uchijima's win against Anca Todoni ensured Japan's place in a pivotal showdown with Canada on Sunday.

In a tension-filled match in Tokyo, Uchijima overcame a first-set deficit and saved two match points to overpower Todoni, exhibiting remarkable resilience and determination. Supported by jubilant fans, Uchijima's comeback heralded Japan's strong position in the tournament.

The overall contest saw Shibahara break Miriam Bulgaru's serve twice, adding to the home team's advantage. Meanwhile, around the globe, other teams like Spain and Australia made significant strides in their respective groups, as anticipation built for the ultimate clashes in this prestigious competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)