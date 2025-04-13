Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Century Sparks Hyderabad's Thrilling Victory

Abhishek Sharma's stunning 141 runs off 55 balls led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a triumphant return, ending a four-match losing streak with a win over Punjab Kings. The victory marked the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history, showcasing Sharma's incredible form alongside teammates Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 01:25 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Century Sparks Hyderabad's Thrilling Victory
Abhishek Sharma

In an electrifying performance, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational 141 runs off 55 balls, leading his team to a much-needed victory against Punjab Kings in the IPL. This impressive innings not only halted Hyderabad's four-match losing streak but also secured an eight-wicket win on Saturday.

Sharma's innings, including 10 sixes and 14 boundaries, set a new record for the highest score by an Indian in the IPL. With this display, Hyderabad accomplished the second-highest successful run chase in tournament history, finishing with nine balls to spare in response to Punjab's 245-6 total.

Travis Head contributed significantly with 66 runs off 37 balls, establishing a crucial 171-run opening stand with Sharma. The duo's efforts laid the foundation for Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan to guide Hyderabad to a commanding 247-2 victory, marking a pivotal moment in their IPL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

