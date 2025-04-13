Rory McIlroy's Epic Quest for Masters Glory

Rory McIlroy electrified the crowd at the Masters on Saturday with a sensational third round, climbing to the top of the leaderboard. His performance included two eagles that placed him two shots ahead of contender Bryson DeChambeau, setting up a thrilling final day showdown.

Despite the potential for a rematch narrative against DeChambeau, McIlroy is determined to maintain his focus and not view the upcoming challenge as a revenge match. He finished Saturday at six-under 66, placing him 12-under for the tournament, within reach of the elusive career Grand Slam.

As anticipation builds, other notable contenders remain in the chase including Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, and Ludvig Aberg. With Scottie Scheffler and others in close pursuit, the stage is set for a dramatic conclusion at Augusta National.

(With inputs from agencies.)