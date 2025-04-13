Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Scripted IPL Triumph: A Stellar Comeback

Abhishek Sharma, the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener, scripted a spectacular comeback in the IPL by scoring 141 off 55 balls. His performance helped Hyderabad end their losing streak, achieving the second-biggest chase in IPL history. Sharma dedicated his innings to the 'Orange Army' with a special note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:56 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Scripted IPL Triumph: A Stellar Comeback
Abhishek Sharma

In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad penned his own success story by scoring a blistering 141 runs off 55 balls on Saturday. His remarkable innings not only snapped his team's losing streak but also registered one of IPL's biggest chases.

Hyderabad faced an uphill battle after Punjab Kings set a daunting target of 246. However, Abhishek, alongside Australian opener Travis Head, forged a 171-run stand in just 12 overs, ensuring an eight-wicket triumph with nine balls remaining.

Post-match, Abhishek revealed he had written a note for Hyderabad fans, declaring the innings as a tribute to the 'Orange Army'. The knock was a blend of power and strategy, showcasing his ability to innovate under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025