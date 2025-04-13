Abhishek Sharma's Scripted IPL Triumph: A Stellar Comeback

In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad penned his own success story by scoring a blistering 141 runs off 55 balls on Saturday. His remarkable innings not only snapped his team's losing streak but also registered one of IPL's biggest chases.

Hyderabad faced an uphill battle after Punjab Kings set a daunting target of 246. However, Abhishek, alongside Australian opener Travis Head, forged a 171-run stand in just 12 overs, ensuring an eight-wicket triumph with nine balls remaining.

Post-match, Abhishek revealed he had written a note for Hyderabad fans, declaring the innings as a tribute to the 'Orange Army'. The knock was a blend of power and strategy, showcasing his ability to innovate under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)