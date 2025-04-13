Mumbai Indians Clinch Victory in Nail-Biting IPL Showdown

Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling 12-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their IPL matchup on Sunday. Sent in to bat first, Mumbai posted a formidable total of 205 for five, driven by a standout 33-ball 59 from Tilak Varma. Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir also contributed with impactful innings.

Facing a challenging target of 206, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 193 in just 19 overs. Despite a valiant 40-ball 89 from Karun Nair, the rest of the batting lineup faltered. Karn Sharma proved instrumental for Mumbai with a three-wicket haul, while Mitchell Santner supported with two important wickets.

On the bowling front for Delhi, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each, with Mukesh Kumar adding another to his name. Brief scores highlighted Tilak Varma's heroics and Karn Sharma's bowling prowess as key to Mumbai Indians' decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)