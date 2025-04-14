Left Menu

Formula One Skid Block Scandal

Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber was disqualified from the Bahrain Grand Prix due to excessive wear on his car's skid block. This is the second such incident in recent races, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton facing the same issue at the Chinese Grand Prix. Sauber ranks last in the constructors' championship.

Updated: 14-04-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 02:33 IST
Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber faced disqualification from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix due to excessive skid block wear on his car. This marks the second similar infringement in Formula One's recent races.

Hulkenberg initially finished 13th, but race stewards determined that the wooden plank beneath his vehicle measured below the mandatory minimum thickness of 9mm.

Just last month, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, a formidable seven-time world champion, found himself disqualified from sixth place in the Chinese Grand Prix for an identical violation, highlighting an emerging trend. Currently, Sauber holds the lowest position in the constructors' championship after four races as they prepare to transition into the Audi factory team next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

