Mykolas Alekna Shatters Discus World Record Twice
Mykolas Alekna, a 22-year-old Lithuanian discus thrower, broke his own world record twice at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational with throws of 247 feet, 9 inches and 245 feet, 7 inches. Previously, Alekna set a world record and won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Games.
Mykolas Alekna, the 22-year-old Lithuanian discus thrower, once again etched his name in the record books by surpassing his own world record twice.
Competing at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational, Alekna achieved a remarkable throw of 247 feet, 9 inches (75.56 meters), breaking his previous record. Earlier, he had already set a new benchmark with a throw of 245 feet, 7 inches (74.89 meters).
The records are awaiting official ratification, but Alekna's performance solidifies his reputation as a top contender. His achievements come a year after setting a groundbreaking record and earning a silver at the 2024 Paris Games. Alekna follows in the footsteps of his father, Virgilijus, a two-time Olympic champion.
