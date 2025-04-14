Mykolas Alekna Shatters Discus World Record Twice

Mykolas Alekna, the 22-year-old Lithuanian discus thrower, once again etched his name in the record books by surpassing his own world record twice.

Competing at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational, Alekna achieved a remarkable throw of 247 feet, 9 inches (75.56 meters), breaking his previous record. Earlier, he had already set a new benchmark with a throw of 245 feet, 7 inches (74.89 meters).

The records are awaiting official ratification, but Alekna's performance solidifies his reputation as a top contender. His achievements come a year after setting a groundbreaking record and earning a silver at the 2024 Paris Games. Alekna follows in the footsteps of his father, Virgilijus, a two-time Olympic champion.

