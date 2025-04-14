Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs at Monte Carlo: Claims Maiden Masters Title

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti to clinch his first Monte Carlo Masters title, marking his continued dominance in the clay-court season. Overcoming early struggles, the Spaniard secured victory with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win. This victory boosts his ATP ranking, overtaking Alexander Zverev as world number two.

14-04-2025
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Monaco

In a thrilling showdown, ace tennis player Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious at the Monte Carlo Masters, defeating Lorenzo Musetti to claim his first title at the event. The 21-year-old Spaniard battled through early adversity to secure a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win, further cementing his status as a formidable force on clay courts.

Alcaraz encountered initial setbacks, dropping the opening set with 14 unforced errors, but rallied to dominate the second set and regain control of the match. His relentless performance in the decider saw him break Musetti twice before his opponent, visibly struggling, took a medical timeout. Despite Musetti's attempt to continue, Alcaraz surged ahead to victory.

Reflecting on the win, Alcaraz expressed both happiness and empathy, acknowledging the challenges faced by Musetti during the tournament. With a remarkable record of 17-1 on clay since last year's French Open, Alcaraz's triumph at Monte Carlo propels him to the number two slot in ATP rankings, surpassing Alexander Zverev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

