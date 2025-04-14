Punjab Kings Face Tactical Dilemma Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings are grappling with a strategic conundrum after suffering a demoralizing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind innings of 141 dismantled their defense. As they prepare to confront Kolkata Knight Riders, the decision on pitch conditions could be pivotal.

The upcoming match in Mullanpur presents a challenge for Punjab's management, who have to choose between going with a flat track, which risks exposing their shaky bowling attack, or opting for a spinner-friendly pitch, which could also backfire.

Key players like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine for KKR thrive on slower wickets, adding to Punjab's dilemma. Meanwhile, Punjab's batting largely hinges on skipper Shreyas Iyer and rising star Priyansh Arya amid concerns over underperforming overseas talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)