Number Three Blossoms in IPL 2025: A Batting Revolution

The IPL 2025 season highlights an exciting shift in batting dominance, with number three batsmen like Nicholas Pooran and Shreyas Iyer bringing a revolutionary approach. Contributing significantly to their teams, these players have not only broken records but have also showcased higher averages and strike rates than their predecessors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:32 IST
Nicholas Pooran (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is witnessing a significant evolution in batting dynamics, driven by the explosive performances of number three batsmen. Leading this charge are Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants and Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings, who have captivated audiences with their remarkable scoring feats, capturing both records and imaginations.

Statistics reveal a staggering output from number three batsmen, who have amassed 1,947 runs so far, accounting for 19.25% of their team's total. Compared to the previous year, this position has evolved into a powerhouse, boasting an average of 40.56 and a strike rate of 169.89, accompanied by 16 fifty-plus scores, reshaping the scoring landscape as the Orange Cap changes heads.

Beyond the top performers, players like Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, and even Ishan Kishan have added depth to the batting order. Their contributions have propelled the number threes past the openers in averages and strike rates, underlining the dominance of the top order this season. This transformation marks a pivotal moment in the IPL, as the artistry and power of number three batsmen reign supreme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

