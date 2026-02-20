Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Joins Cosmic PV Power Ltd as Global Brand Face

Cosmic PV Power Ltd., a leading solar module manufacturer in India, has appointed cricketer Shreyas Iyer as its Global Brand Ambassador. This collaboration is aligned with the company's commitment to sustainable energy and innovation, as it seeks to enhance its influence in the global renewable energy sector.

Cosmic PV Power Ltd., a prominent player in India's solar industry, has made a strategic move by appointing renowned cricketer Shreyas Iyer as its Global Brand Ambassador.

This partnership is a pivotal step for Cosmic PV Power as it aims to expand its influence beyond Indian borders in the competitive renewable energy market.

By aligning with Shreyas Iyer, the company hopes to leverage his youthful energy and forward-thinking ethos to enhance its brand and promote solar as the energy source of the future.

