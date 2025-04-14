IPL 2023: Key Player Replacements as Injuries Strike Major Teams

In a decisive move for the ongoing Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have enlisted Ayush Mhatre as a substitute for their injured captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sunrisers Hyderabad has also made a strategic change by signing Smaran Ravichandran following an injury to Adam Zampa, the tournament's organizer confirmed on Monday.

Ayush Mhatre, a right-handed batsman representing Mumbai in the domestic circuit, brings to CSK his experience from nine first-class and seven List A games, where he amassed 962 runs. His entry fee was marked at Rs 30 lakh, as Gaikwad steps back due to a fractured elbow.

Meanwhile, SRH has added Karnataka's left-hander Smaran Ravichandran to their roster. With seven first-class appearances, 10 List A matches, and six T20 games, where he has scored over 1100 runs, Ravichandran fills the gap left by Zampa, who exits due to an unspecified injury. He too joins on a Rs 30 lakh contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)