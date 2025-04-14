IPL 2023: Key Player Replacements as Injuries Strike Major Teams
Chennai Super Kings have replaced injured Ruturaj Gaikwad with Ayush Mhatre, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Smaran Ravichandran following Adam Zampa's injury. Mhatre, a right-handed batter from Mumbai, and Ravichandran, a left-handed batter from Karnataka, each join their respective teams for Rs 30 lakh.
In a decisive move for the ongoing Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have enlisted Ayush Mhatre as a substitute for their injured captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sunrisers Hyderabad has also made a strategic change by signing Smaran Ravichandran following an injury to Adam Zampa, the tournament's organizer confirmed on Monday.
Ayush Mhatre, a right-handed batsman representing Mumbai in the domestic circuit, brings to CSK his experience from nine first-class and seven List A games, where he amassed 962 runs. His entry fee was marked at Rs 30 lakh, as Gaikwad steps back due to a fractured elbow.
Meanwhile, SRH has added Karnataka's left-hander Smaran Ravichandran to their roster. With seven first-class appearances, 10 List A matches, and six T20 games, where he has scored over 1100 runs, Ravichandran fills the gap left by Zampa, who exits due to an unspecified injury. He too joins on a Rs 30 lakh contract.
