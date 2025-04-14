Left Menu

IPL 2023: Key Player Replacements as Injuries Strike Major Teams

Chennai Super Kings have replaced injured Ruturaj Gaikwad with Ayush Mhatre, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Smaran Ravichandran following Adam Zampa's injury. Mhatre, a right-handed batter from Mumbai, and Ravichandran, a left-handed batter from Karnataka, each join their respective teams for Rs 30 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:21 IST
IPL 2023: Key Player Replacements as Injuries Strike Major Teams
Ayush Mhatre
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move for the ongoing Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have enlisted Ayush Mhatre as a substitute for their injured captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sunrisers Hyderabad has also made a strategic change by signing Smaran Ravichandran following an injury to Adam Zampa, the tournament's organizer confirmed on Monday.

Ayush Mhatre, a right-handed batsman representing Mumbai in the domestic circuit, brings to CSK his experience from nine first-class and seven List A games, where he amassed 962 runs. His entry fee was marked at Rs 30 lakh, as Gaikwad steps back due to a fractured elbow.

Meanwhile, SRH has added Karnataka's left-hander Smaran Ravichandran to their roster. With seven first-class appearances, 10 List A matches, and six T20 games, where he has scored over 1100 runs, Ravichandran fills the gap left by Zampa, who exits due to an unspecified injury. He too joins on a Rs 30 lakh contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025