Mark Tele'a: From All Blacks Star to Japan's New Rugby Sensation

Mark Tele'a, a prominent New Zealand winger, has announced his departure from the Auckland Blues to play rugby in Japan next year, effectively ending his eligibility for All Blacks selection post-2026. Tele'a, a key player in Scott Robertson's lineup, has been highly regarded for his performance since his debut in 2022.

Speculation is rife that Tele'a may join Toyota Verblitz, under the management of former All Blacks coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster. His decision to move abroad underscores a troubling trend for New Zealand rugby, as many players pursue lucrative opportunities in Japan, raising concerns about the domestic game's future allure.

The 28-year-old 'Breakthrough Player of the Year' scored 13 tries in 19 tests, dazzling fans and critics alike, particularly with his standout role in the 2023 World Cup final. His departure raises strategic challenges for the All Blacks and casts a spotlight on rugby's evolving global player market.

(With inputs from agencies.)