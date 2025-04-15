Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen Triumphs at Paris Freestyle Chess Grand Slam

World number one Magnus Carlsen won the inaugural Paris Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, showcasing his adaptability and reaffirming his status as a chess legend. Carlsen, 34, defeated top contenders and took home a $200,000 prize. The Freestyle Grand Slam, offering a mix of classical and rapid formats, now moves to Las Vegas.

Magnus Carlsen

World number one Magnus Carlsen cemented his status as a versatile chess legend by winning the inaugural Paris Freestyle Chess Grand Slam. This new format creatively combines classical, rapid, and Chess960 elements. Carlsen, 34, triumphed over a star-studded lineup, including Hikaru Nakamura and world champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

The Norwegian Grandmaster displayed remarkable adaptability and clinched a $200,000 prize, bolstering his lead in the Grand Slam standings. Carlsen expressed joy in the challenge, noting the format's emphasis on creativity over traditional strategies, allowing him to enjoy the pure essence of chess.

Paris marks yet another milestone in Carlsen's illustrious career, as he continues to dominate beyond traditional platforms. The Freestyle Grand Slam series moves to Las Vegas in July, where Carlsen is anticipated to compete again. He has, however, ruled out a return to the standard world championship cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

