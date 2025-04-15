Mirabai Chanu: Championing Weightlifting Voices

The celebrated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, known for securing India's first silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, has now taken on a new challenge. On Tuesday, she was elected as the chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation's athletes commission.

In her fresh role, Chanu sees a profound opportunity to advocate for her fellow athletes. 'Representing the voices of fellow weightlifters brings great pride,' Chanu expressed in a statement. She emphasized her commitment to the responsibilities of the role.

Chanu is determined to amplify athletes' viewpoints across key channels, ensuring that their focus remains undistracted from the sport itself. This new chapter in her career highlights her dedication to advancing the interests of the weightlifting community.

(With inputs from agencies.)