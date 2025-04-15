Stunning Collapse: Punjab Kings All-Out in IPL Clash
In a surprising turn of events during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 111 runs. Despite a promising start by openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, a collapse beginning with Shreyas Iyer's dismissal defined the match, sealing their defeat.
Punjab Kings experienced a stunning batting collapse as they were dismissed for a paltry 111 in just 15.3 overs during their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.
The collapse was prompted by the early dismissal of skipper Shreyas Iyer (0), overshadowing an initially bright start. Openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) managed to put on 39 runs within the first 3.1 overs.
In Kolkata's bowling attack, India pacer Harshit Rana excelled with figures of 3/25, while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine also contributed significantly, bagging 2/21 and 2/14, respectively.
