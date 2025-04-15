Left Menu

Stunning Collapse: Punjab Kings All-Out in IPL Clash

In a surprising turn of events during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 111 runs. Despite a promising start by openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, a collapse beginning with Shreyas Iyer's dismissal defined the match, sealing their defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:59 IST
Stunning Collapse: Punjab Kings All-Out in IPL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Punjab Kings experienced a stunning batting collapse as they were dismissed for a paltry 111 in just 15.3 overs during their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

The collapse was prompted by the early dismissal of skipper Shreyas Iyer (0), overshadowing an initially bright start. Openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) managed to put on 39 runs within the first 3.1 overs.

In Kolkata's bowling attack, India pacer Harshit Rana excelled with figures of 3/25, while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine also contributed significantly, bagging 2/21 and 2/14, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025