Rivaan Dev Preetham: The Rising Star of Indian Motorsport

Rivaan Dev Preetham, an emerging talent in the motorsport arena, stood out as the sole Indian winner at the FIA Motorsport Games. Recently, he secured P11 in the Champions of the Future Academy Programme.

Despite struggling in the heats with P21 and P27, Rivaan impressively qualified fifth among 37 global competitors and finished P5 in one of the heats. His second final saw him achieve P11, earning him 22 points for the round.

The young racer, who recently clocked a best lap time of 1:02.442, is now preparing for the Meco Meritus Cup. A Grade 6 pupil from Chennai, Rivaan aims to secure his third consecutive national title, following his commendable performance at the 2024 World Motorsports Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)