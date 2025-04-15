Left Menu

Mumbai Cricket Association Honors Legends at 86th AGM

The Mumbai Cricket Association held its 86th AGM, naming a pavilion after Rohit Sharma. They announced a Rs 75 crore corpus for clubs, with plans for future growth. Stands at Wankhede Stadium were named, honoring cricket icons. MCA remains devoted to preserving cricket's legacy and fostering future talent.

Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) successfully held its 86th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to Mumbai's cricket development. Highlighting the event was the decision to name a Wankhede Stadium pavilion after India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning captain, Rohit Sharma.

Recognized as a standout opening batsman, Rohit Sharma has played 499 international matches, amassing 19,700 runs with an average of 42.18, including 49 centuries and 108 fifties. His record-breaking 264 remains the highest individual ODI score. Sharma's achievements include two ICC Champions Trophy titles and a T20 World Cup, with leadership roles across all formats for India.

Notably, the AGM approved increasing the associated clubs' corpus to Rs 75 crores, with aspirations to reach Rs 100 crores, aimed at grassroots development and the city's cricket growth. The proposal to name various stands at Wankhede Stadium was also passed, marking a tribute to influential figures in Mumbai cricket.

In a heartfelt gesture, the MCA Pavilion's match office will now be the MCA Office Lounge in memory of the late Amol Kale, former president. MCA President Ajinkya Naik stated, "Today's decisions reflect our deep respect for Mumbai cricket's pillars and our vision for a strong future." The MCA remains committed to honoring cricket stalwarts and championing cricket excellence.

