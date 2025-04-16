Exiled Afghan Women Cricketers Find Hope with ICC Funding

Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers have been given a beacon of hope through a funding pledge announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The global governing body's decision offers them a chance to rebuild their cricket careers internationally, even as the Taliban's stringent restrictions loom over women's sports in their homeland.

Having resettled predominantly in Australia after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, these cricketers have found solace in the ICC's promise to support them. Details on the financial aspects and timelines remain undisclosed, but the morale boost is undeniable. "We feel inspired and valued," said Nahida Sapan, one of the refugee cricketers.

Despite the vibrant men's cricket scene in Afghanistan, human rights challenges persist, as nations like Australia boycott bilateral series with the Afghan men's team. The ICC aims to collaborate with cricket boards from India, Australia, and England to sustain Afghan women's cricket, highlighting their plight and resilience on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)