Left Menu

Exiled Afghan Women Cricketers Find Hope with ICC Funding

Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers, now mostly in Australia, feel hopeful due to the ICC's funding pledge. Despite political challenges, this promise could elevate their presence on the international stage. An exhibition match showed their resilience, aiming for recognition despite restrictions by the Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:41 IST
Exiled Afghan Women Cricketers Find Hope with ICC Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers have been given a beacon of hope through a funding pledge announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The global governing body's decision offers them a chance to rebuild their cricket careers internationally, even as the Taliban's stringent restrictions loom over women's sports in their homeland.

Having resettled predominantly in Australia after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, these cricketers have found solace in the ICC's promise to support them. Details on the financial aspects and timelines remain undisclosed, but the morale boost is undeniable. "We feel inspired and valued," said Nahida Sapan, one of the refugee cricketers.

Despite the vibrant men's cricket scene in Afghanistan, human rights challenges persist, as nations like Australia boycott bilateral series with the Afghan men's team. The ICC aims to collaborate with cricket boards from India, Australia, and England to sustain Afghan women's cricket, highlighting their plight and resilience on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025