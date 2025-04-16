Triumphant Victories at Dream Sports Championship 2025 Ignite Hope for Indian Football's Future

On Tuesday, the RAIA Sports Ground in Goa was the epicenter of youthful football talent as the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals unfolded. The competition witnessed stellar performances, as Jharkhand FA secured victory in the girls' category, while Punjab FC defended their title in the boys' competition. Esteemed guests such as former Indian football icons Subrata Paul and Bhaichung Bhutia, alongside governmental dignitaries, attended the finale to honor these promising athletes.

The Girls National Finals saw Jharkhand FA narrowly defeat Odisha FA 1-0, thanks to Anamika Sanga's decisive goal. The sturdy defense led by captain Chandani Kumari was instrumental in preserving the lead. Chandani expressed her joy, highlighting the championship's role in paving her team's path towards national representation and appreciating the event's organization and competitive spirit as catalysts for their victory.

In the boys' arena, Punjab FC clinched a 2-0 win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Goals from Subham Gurung and Ashish Lohar secured the championship for Punjab FC, with skipper Aniket Yadav attributing their unbeaten run to rigorous training and team cohesion. The competition, praised for its role in developing young talent and offering exposure to international teams, continues to be a cornerstone in shaping future football stars. Former national captain Bhaichung Bhutia echoed this sentiment, lauding the tournament for its positive impact on Indian football's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)