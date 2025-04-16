Historic Upset: Sreebhumi FC's Unprecedented Triumph
Sreebhumi FC defeated defending champions Odisha FC 3-0 in the Indian Women's League at Kalinga Stadium. Shibani Devi's hat trick ensured Odisha's unexpected relegation. Despite initial control, Odisha's hopes were dashed by defensive lapses. This marks the first time in history a reigning champion has been relegated in Indian women's football.
Sreebhumi FC delivered a stunning 3-0 victory over defending champions Odisha FC at the Indian Women's League, held at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.
The match saw Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi score a record-breaking hat trick, as Odisha FC found themselves unexpectedly relegated after struggling to secure a much-needed result to maintain their league status.
Despite some initial promise from Odisha, Shibani's early goal, combined with an unfortunate defensive error, sealed the fate of the defending champions, making this defeat a historic moment in the league's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
