Historic Upset: Sreebhumi FC's Unprecedented Triumph

Sreebhumi FC delivered a stunning 3-0 victory over defending champions Odisha FC at the Indian Women's League, held at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

The match saw Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi score a record-breaking hat trick, as Odisha FC found themselves unexpectedly relegated after struggling to secure a much-needed result to maintain their league status.

Despite some initial promise from Odisha, Shibani's early goal, combined with an unfortunate defensive error, sealed the fate of the defending champions, making this defeat a historic moment in the league's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)