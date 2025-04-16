Sports Scene Unfolds: Decisions, Surgeries, and Emerging Leagues

In a wave of significant sports news, Florida forward Alex Condon declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility, having been a standout player for the national champion Gators.

Meanwhile, Washington Nationals' DJ Herz is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, following a thorough assessment by medical professionals after a partial ligament tear.

Elsewhere, Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang is on the mend post-heart surgery, Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts graces TIME's 100 most influential people list, and Charlie Ward is set to coach FAMU's men's basketball team. Additionally, the ISSF celebrates the shooting sport's prime return in the 2028 LA Olympics, as a new women's soccer league is set to kick off in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)