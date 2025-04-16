Left Menu

DP World's Grassroots Cricket Masterclass: A Game-Changer for Young Players

DP World hosted a transformative masterclass for aspiring cricketers at the Conscient Sports Arena, Gurgaon. This event, part of the Beyond Boundaries Initiative, featured renowned figures from the Delhi Capitals, offering young talents insights into technical, physical, and mental aspects of cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:44 IST
KL Rahul interacts with young players participating in the masterclass in Gurgaon (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
DP World, a leading global provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to cricket's grassroots development by organizing a masterclass for budding cricketers at Conscient Sports Arena in Gurgaon. This initiative, under the global Beyond Boundaries program, was targeted at young players from the Delhi Capitals' grassroots academies.

Participants in the masterclass had the rare opportunity to learn directly from cricket luminaries, including Delhi Capitals' stars KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam. Joined by Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel, the session imparted practical insights into building technical skills, physical prowess, and mental fortitude.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, emphasized the shared vision with DP World in nurturing future cricket stars by providing essential resources and inspiration. The masterclass follows DP World's donation of 500 cricket kits to grassroots academies in 2024, accompanied by the installation of repurposed shipping containers that serve as changing rooms and pavilions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

