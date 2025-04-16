DP World's Grassroots Cricket Masterclass: A Game-Changer for Young Players

DP World, a leading global provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to cricket's grassroots development by organizing a masterclass for budding cricketers at Conscient Sports Arena in Gurgaon. This initiative, under the global Beyond Boundaries program, was targeted at young players from the Delhi Capitals' grassroots academies.

Participants in the masterclass had the rare opportunity to learn directly from cricket luminaries, including Delhi Capitals' stars KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam. Joined by Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel, the session imparted practical insights into building technical skills, physical prowess, and mental fortitude.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, emphasized the shared vision with DP World in nurturing future cricket stars by providing essential resources and inspiration. The masterclass follows DP World's donation of 500 cricket kits to grassroots academies in 2024, accompanied by the installation of repurposed shipping containers that serve as changing rooms and pavilions.

(With inputs from agencies.)