Suruchi Singh's Stunning Gold Win at ISSF World Cup Marks Her Arrival as India's Rising Shooting Star

In a remarkable display of precision and poise, Haryana's Suruchi Singh defeated Olympian Manu Bhaker to win gold in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Lima, Peru. Suruchi's victory is a significant milestone in her career, establishing her as a rising star on the global shooting stage. Manu Bhaker, a stalwart of Indian shooting, secured the silver medal, showcasing the tight competition between the two athletes.

In Haryana, celebrations erupted following Suruchi's triumph, with her father, Inder Singh, expressing immense pride in her achievements. "We are happy beyond words," he stated, advocating for the establishment of more shooting ranges to nurture the state's abundant talent. Suruchi's father emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for local shooters to develop their skills.

Suruchi's winning score of 243.6 in the final surpassed two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's 242.3. China's Yao Qianxun, a former junior world champion, claimed the bronze with 219.5. This victory marks Suruchi's second consecutive gold this year, following her maiden senior World Cup gold in Buenos Aires. Manu Bhaker's silver in Lima signifies her return to form after a bronze-double at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, fellow Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary ended a three-year individual medal drought with a bronze in the men's 10m event.

