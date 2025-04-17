Rising Stars Georgia Voll and Tess Flintoff Score First National Contracts

Georgia Voll, a right-hand batter, and all-rounder Tess Flintoff have secured their inaugural central contracts with Cricket Australia for the 2025/26 season, as announced by the ICC. Voll, only debuting internationally last December, has already scored an ODI century, earning her the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March recognition due to her exceptional performances in New Zealand.

While Voll's inclusion on the contract list was expected following her contract upgrade post-debut, Tess Flintoff's addition was unforeseen. Despite no international appearances, Flintoff's impressive outings for Australia A against England A impressed selectors. Missing from the list was veteran Jess Jonassen, a six-time World Cup winner not featured for Australia since 2023's end.

Selector Shawn Flegler affirmed Voll and Flintoff's promotions were just rewards and emphasized the ongoing opportunities for Jonassen and others outside the contract. "Tess, an exciting prospect, will boost our pace-bowling depth after overcoming injury, while Georgia's adaptability and talent make her vital for upcoming competitions," Flegler stated. Despite Jonassen's contract omission, selectors continue to monitor her performance.

