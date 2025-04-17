Golden Triumph for Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary at ISSF World Cup

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary secured the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru. The dynamic duo defeated the Chinese team of Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai with a score of 17-9, marking a significant achievement for the young shooters.

Despite a slow start with the Chinese taking an early lead, the Indian pair, under the strategic guidance of coach Samaresh Jung, turned the tables. Suruchi consistently delivered strong performances, while Saurabh, a Tokyo Olympian, reinforced their efforts with crucial high scores, including an impressive 10.9.

The turning point came in the 10th series where they regained their lead. The Chaudharys maintained their momentum and clinched victory in style, with Suruchi and Saurabh delivering decisive shots, scoring 10.6 and 10.5 respectively, as the Chinese duo faltered under pressure. Meanwhile, the Indian team of Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh finished fourth after a challenging bronze medal match.

(With inputs from agencies.)