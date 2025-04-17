Left Menu

French Open to Celebrate Nadal's Legacy at Roland Garros

The French Open will honor Rafa Nadal, a 14-time champion, on the upcoming tournament's opening day. Despite his early exit last year and subsequent retirement, Nadal's legacy will be celebrated. The event will also recognize 2000 women's champion Mary Pierce and Richard Gasquet, who plans to retire post-tournament.

Nadal

The French Open is set to honor legendary tennis player Rafa Nadal, who has won the tournament a record 14 times, on the opening day of the Grand Slam next month. The celebration comes a year after Nadal's last appearance on the clay courts of Roland Garros, as announced by the organizers on Thursday.

Nadal, who experienced a first-round defeat to Alexander Zverev last year, did not initially confirm if it would be his final match at the French Open. However, after representing Spain in the Davis Cup, he announced his retirement. The ceremony, as described by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, will take place on May 25 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In addition to Nadal, the French Open will honor 2000's women's champion Mary Pierce and French favorite Richard Gasquet, who is set to retire after this year's tournament. The prize pool for the tournament has increased by 5.21% from last year, totaling 56.352 million euros. French Tennis Federation chief Gilles Moretton confirmed that the tournament would continue using traditional line judges despite technological advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

