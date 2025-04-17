Left Menu

Virgil van Dijk Secures His Liverpool Legacy with New Deal

Virgil van Dijk has signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool. The Dutch center back expressed his pride and joy at continuing his journey with the club. Van Dijk, a key player since joining in 2018 for a record fee, follows Mohamed Salah in renewing his contract.

Updated: 17-04-2025 16:41 IST
Virgil van Dijk, one of Liverpool's stalwart defenders, has affirmed his commitment to the club by signing a two-year contract extension. This deal, announced on Thursday, ensures that the 33-year-old remains a crucial part of the squad after his existing contract was set to expire soon.

Expressing his emotions, Van Dijk stated, "I'm very happy, very proud," highlighting the significance of continuing his career at Anfield, a place he has called home since 2018 after joining from Southampton for a world-record fee for a defender. His contribution has been instrumental in the team's multiple victories, including the Premier League and Champions League titles.

This extension aligns with Liverpool's recent efforts to secure its top talents, with Mohamed Salah also renewing his contract last week. While Van Dijk's future is clear, uncertainty looms over Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires next summer and is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

