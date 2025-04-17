India Launches Cutting-Edge Athlete Passport Management Unit to Combat Doping

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) at the National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi. This initiative underscores India's dedication to advancing clean sports practices both nationally and internationally.

Highlighting the significance of the APMU, Mandaviya described it as pivotal in India's anti-doping efforts. The system allows for the ongoing monitoring of Athletes' Biological Profiles, aiming to pinpoint doping patterns and uphold sports fairness by identifying unethical activities. He emphasized India's role in aiding neighboring countries lacking resources, illustrating a spirit of collaboration and a commitment to sports integrity throughout the Global South.

Mandaviya further noted the importance of regional cooperation, expressing India's readiness to share expertise with these nations through the APMU. He called for greater involvement from Sports Federations, Organizations, and educational institutions in anti-doping initiatives, particularly in rural outreach. Laboratories will also play a crucial role by educating students about anti-doping science.

As the 17th such unit globally, the APMU in India signifies a specialized approach to managing athlete biological passports. The event was attended by various officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with scientists and experts. The concept of the athlete biological passport aims to monitor athletes' blood markers effectively, aiding in the detection of doping without directly searching for banned substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)