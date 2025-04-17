Left Menu

India Launches Cutting-Edge Athlete Passport Management Unit to Combat Doping

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Athlete Passport Management Unit at the National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi. This initiative aims to track athletes' biological profiles for doping patterns, setting a precedent for ethical sports practices globally. It highlights India's commitment to regional and international sports integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:38 IST
India Launches Cutting-Edge Athlete Passport Management Unit to Combat Doping
Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurating Athlete Passport Management Unit at National Dope Testing Laboratory (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) at the National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi. This initiative underscores India's dedication to advancing clean sports practices both nationally and internationally.

Highlighting the significance of the APMU, Mandaviya described it as pivotal in India's anti-doping efforts. The system allows for the ongoing monitoring of Athletes' Biological Profiles, aiming to pinpoint doping patterns and uphold sports fairness by identifying unethical activities. He emphasized India's role in aiding neighboring countries lacking resources, illustrating a spirit of collaboration and a commitment to sports integrity throughout the Global South.

Mandaviya further noted the importance of regional cooperation, expressing India's readiness to share expertise with these nations through the APMU. He called for greater involvement from Sports Federations, Organizations, and educational institutions in anti-doping initiatives, particularly in rural outreach. Laboratories will also play a crucial role by educating students about anti-doping science.

As the 17th such unit globally, the APMU in India signifies a specialized approach to managing athlete biological passports. The event was attended by various officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with scientists and experts. The concept of the athlete biological passport aims to monitor athletes' blood markers effectively, aiding in the detection of doping without directly searching for banned substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025