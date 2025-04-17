Left Menu

Kickstarting Dreams: International Expertise Fuels India's Football Future at Dream Sports Championship

Norwich City FC coaches bring their expertise to the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals in Goa, conducting specialized workshops for Indian U-17 coaches. Aimed at fostering football development, the program includes training on leadership, medical fitness, and a dedicated Goalkeeper's Masterclass for young players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:19 IST
Subrata Paul (Photo: Dream Sports Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark collaboration for Indian football, Norwich City FC's coaching staff introduced their global acumen to the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals in Goa. The initiative, spearheaded by Dream Sports Foundation under its 'Dream Again' project, featured a U-17 football tournament enriched by comprehensive workshops on critical football development strategies.

The week-long event provided Indian coaches with a deep dive into leadership tactics, medical training, and sustainable coaching practices. Norwich City's Head Coaches and Physiotherapists led sessions imparting pivotal injury prevention and player fitness insights, equipping coaches with essential knowledge for nurturing young talent.

Adding to the coaches' training, a Goalkeeper's Masterclass was conducted by ex-Indian national goalkeeper Subrata Paul with insights from Joe Shulberg, Norwich City's Academy Manager. The program highlighted holistic player growth, underscoring the importance of mental resilience and the benefits of multi-sport training for young players. The initiative symbolizes a promising exchange between international football expertise and India's emerging talent, aiming to foster a robust football future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

