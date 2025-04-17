Left Menu

Sunrisers Shine in IPL Showdown

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a solid 162 for five against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, with key performances from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. Despite efforts from Mumbai's bowlers, SRH took advantage of late innings power hitting to set a competitive total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:27 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a spirited performance against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, setting up a challenging 162 for five on Thursday. Their innings was powered by crucial knocks from Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and a late burst by Aniket Verma.

After being put to bat first, SRH started strong with Abhishek Sharma scoring an impressive 40 off 28 balls. Heinrich Klaasen contributed with a steady 37, ensuring the middle order's resilience. The batting lineup was bolstered by supporting innings from Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy, contributing to the team effort.

In a thrilling conclusion, Aniket Verma's explosive 18 off just 8 deliveries propelled the score past the 160-run mark. Despite Mumbai Indians' bowlers Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult keeping things tight with regular wickets, SRH managed to post a competitive total for MI to chase.

