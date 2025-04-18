Thrilling Updates: A Week in Sports Highlights
This week's sports news covers Damian Lillard's return to basketball, Lindy Ruff's milestone NHL win, Kings' GM departure, LA28 Olympics visa reassurances, Suns' disappointing season, Justin Thomas's impressive golf round, Kumar Rocker's MLB win, Aaron Rodgers' personal challenges, Kevin Overton's transfer to Auburn, and Florida State's event cancellations after a campus shooting.
In an eventful week in sports, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been cleared for full basketball activity after treatment for deep vein thrombosis. His health progress marks a significant turn after missing the season's last 14 games due to medication.
Meanwhile, in NHL news, Buffalo Sabres' coach Lindy Ruff celebrated his 900th win, becoming the fifth coach to reach this milestone. In other developments, the Sacramento Kings parted ways with GM Monte McNair after a defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.
Regarding the upcoming 2028 LA Olympics, the White House has assured visa facilitation despite former considerations of travel restrictions. Amidst these updates, sports actions continued with Justin Thomas's 11 birdies leading the RBC Heritage, Kumar Rocker's first MLB win, and Kevin Overton's transfer announcement, while Florida State halted events following a campus shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Damian Lillard
- NHL
- Olympics
- Justin Thomas
- Aaron Rodgers
- Kings
- MLB
- Suns
- Florida State