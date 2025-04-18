Thrilling Updates: A Week in Sports Highlights

In an eventful week in sports, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been cleared for full basketball activity after treatment for deep vein thrombosis. His health progress marks a significant turn after missing the season's last 14 games due to medication.

Meanwhile, in NHL news, Buffalo Sabres' coach Lindy Ruff celebrated his 900th win, becoming the fifth coach to reach this milestone. In other developments, the Sacramento Kings parted ways with GM Monte McNair after a defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.

Regarding the upcoming 2028 LA Olympics, the White House has assured visa facilitation despite former considerations of travel restrictions. Amidst these updates, sports actions continued with Justin Thomas's 11 birdies leading the RBC Heritage, Kumar Rocker's first MLB win, and Kevin Overton's transfer announcement, while Florida State halted events following a campus shooting.

