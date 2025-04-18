Indian Squash Stars Shine at World Championship Qualifiers
Indian squash players Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh advanced to the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) semifinals. Chotrani overcame Mohammad Syafiq Kamal, while Singh overpowered Akari Midorikawa. Both players aim for final spots, with winners qualifying for the World Championships in Chicago this May.
Indian squash players Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh have successfully advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) as of Friday.
Chotrani achieved a thrilling comeback victory against home favorite Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in the men's category. As the second seed, Chotrani overcame a slow start to win 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 against the sixth-seeded player, ensuring his place in the semifinal round.
In the women's division, Anahat Singh, who is only 17 years old and seeded fifth, displayed her prowess by defeating Japan's Akari Midorikawa with a score of 11-1, 11-7, 11-5 in the quarterfinals. Singh is set to face Hong Kong's Helen Tang on Saturday after Tang's recent victory over India's Tanvi Khanna. The next matches will determine who qualifies for the World Championships in Chicago this May.
(With inputs from agencies.)
