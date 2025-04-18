Yokohama F Marinos Ax Coach Before Crucial Showdown

In a surprising move, Yokohama F Marinos have dismissed former England assistant coach Steve Holland just nine days before their pivotal Asian Champions League Elite quarter-final against Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. The announcement was made following a narrow 3-2 defeat to Shimizu S-Pulse, which plunged Marinos into the relegation zone.

Holland, 54, who collaborated with Gareth Southgate during England's impressive runs in the Euros of 2021 and 2024, joined Marinos in December. Previously, he managed Crewe Alexandra and served as an assistant coach for Chelsea before reuniting with Southgate.

Patrick Kisnorbo, Holland's assistant and former Melbourne Victory head coach, has taken over as interim manager. Marinos are eager to reverse their fortunes in the J-League and are set to face Urawa Red Diamonds on Sunday, ahead of their daunting trip to play Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the continental championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)